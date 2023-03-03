Acumen Capital Cuts Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target to C$19.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE LCFS opened at C$10.86 on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE LCFS opened at C$10.86 on Tuesday. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of C$9.15 and a 12 month high of C$14.27. The company has a market cap of C$376.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.19.



Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

