AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on AdTheorent to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of AdTheorent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AdTheorent from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AdTheorent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.57.
AdTheorent Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of ADTH stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. AdTheorent has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $139.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01.
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
