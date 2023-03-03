AgileThought’s (AGIL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGIL. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on AgileThought in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ AGIL opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. AgileThought has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

In other news, VP Diego Zavala sold 105,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $439,301.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,102,539 shares in the company, valued at $8,767,587.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 125,213 shares of company stock worth $519,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AgileThought in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AgileThought by 1,348,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AgileThought in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AgileThought during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

