Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Down 55.2% in February

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the January 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Agronomics Price Performance
Shares of AGNMF opened at 0.15 on Friday. Agronomics has a 12-month low of 0.12 and a 12-month high of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.17.
About Agronomics
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agronomics (AGNMF)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.