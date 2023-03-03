Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Down 55.2% in February

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the January 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Agronomics Price Performance

Shares of AGNMF opened at 0.15 on Friday. Agronomics has a 12-month low of 0.12 and a 12-month high of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.17.

Get Agronomics alerts:

About Agronomics

(Get Rating)

See Also

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.