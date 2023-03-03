Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$21.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AC. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.12.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Performance

TSE:AC opened at C$20.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.45. The company has a market cap of C$7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.57 and a 52 week high of C$25.00.

Insider Activity

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.3586898 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,675.05. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Air Canada

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.