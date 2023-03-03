Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Argus currently has $144.00 target price on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.52.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $122.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.26.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,111,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,915,107 shares of company stock valued at $233,070,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Airbnb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

