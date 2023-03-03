Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ajinomoto Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ajinomoto stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.07. Ajinomoto has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.