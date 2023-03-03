American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Lithium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Key forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Lithium’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get American Lithium alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Lithium in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

American Lithium Trading Up 1.0 %

American Lithium Company Profile

Shares of American Lithium stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. American Lithium has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.83.

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.