Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.79.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -417.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,257.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.