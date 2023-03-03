Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.24

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.24 and traded as high as C$1.66. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 191,615 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$272.04 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.81.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Insider Activity at Amerigo Resources

About Amerigo Resources

In related news, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,504 shares in the company, valued at C$349,011.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,350 shares of company stock worth $253,886. Company insiders own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.