Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.24

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.24 and traded as high as C$1.66. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 191,615 shares trading hands.
Amerigo Resources Trading Down 3.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$272.04 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.81.
Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.
Insider Activity at Amerigo Resources
About Amerigo Resources
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
