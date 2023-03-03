Analysts Issue Forecasts for ViewRay, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ViewRay in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ViewRay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRAY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $771.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 85.50% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ViewRay by 70.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 82.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

