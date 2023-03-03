Analysts Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $82.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after buying an additional 21,501,478 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,973,000 after buying an additional 3,493,369 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,016,000 after buying an additional 3,417,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.