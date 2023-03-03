Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Sells $60,135.81 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,351.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Appian Co. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $66.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.63.
APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.
Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
