Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Sells $60,135.81 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,351.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Appian Co. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $66.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Appian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Appian Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Appian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.