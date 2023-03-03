ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. ASGN has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ASGN by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 55.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ASGN by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

