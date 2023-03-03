Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, an increase of 153.5% from the January 31st total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Mobile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares during the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Trading Down 3.4 %

Aurora Mobile stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.88. Aurora Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

