Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $175.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $201.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.85. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160 shares of company stock worth $426,172. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

