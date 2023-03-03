Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) PT Raised to $20.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $583.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 527,631 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 525.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 262,590 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.