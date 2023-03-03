Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) PT Raised to $20.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.00.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of AVDL stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $583.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.48.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
