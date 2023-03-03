Avid Technology’s (AVID) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of AVID opened at $28.79 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,845,000 after buying an additional 2,977,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,429,000 after buying an additional 1,330,348 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,664,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after buying an additional 151,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after buying an additional 602,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

