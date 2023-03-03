Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.06 on Monday. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

