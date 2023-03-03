AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €35.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.50 ($37.77) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s current price.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.57) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.50 ($32.45) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.43) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

AXA Trading Down 0.4 %

EPA:CS opened at €29.67 ($31.56) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €27.88 and a 200-day moving average of €26.06. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($29.46).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

