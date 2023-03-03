Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $103.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $129.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $132.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $216,083.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,864,765.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $216,083.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,864,765.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,599 shares of company stock worth $769,650 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,958,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 381.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Stories

