Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.64.

AXSM stock opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

