B. Riley Boosts EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $12.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of EVER opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 117,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,145 shares of company stock worth $774,799. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EverQuote by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

