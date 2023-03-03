Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$30.33 and last traded at C$30.90. Approximately 37,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 45,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.53.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.61.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 183.33%.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Glen Dawson Roane bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,372,946.40. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Glen Dawson Roane bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,372,946.40. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Gunn bought 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.67 per share, with a total value of C$456,050.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at C$456,050.16. Insiders acquired a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,002,918 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

