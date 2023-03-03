BAE Systems (LON:BA) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 950 ($11.46) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 900 ($10.86).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.86) price objective on BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,038 ($12.53) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.31) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 997.67 ($12.04).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 919.60 ($11.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 859.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 822.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,809.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,400.00%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

