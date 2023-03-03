Bank of America Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $725.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $680.00 to $725.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.86.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $598.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $582.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.10. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.