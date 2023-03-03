Barclays Boosts Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 1,518 ($18.32) to GBX 1,750 ($21.12) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PUK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,450 ($17.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.29) to GBX 1,220 ($14.72) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,750 ($21.12) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,539.17.

Prudential stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. Prudential has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 77.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the second quarter worth about $15,224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 602,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,005,000 after buying an additional 337,474 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $8,077,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 24.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after buying an additional 282,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

