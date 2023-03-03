Barclays Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $40.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on W. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, January 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.24.

Shares of W stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $113,490.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $113,490.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,202 shares of company stock worth $1,550,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

