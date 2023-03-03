Barclays Reiterates €57.70 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Barclays set a €57.70 ($61.38) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Scout24 Stock Performance

ETR G24 opened at €52.04 ($55.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a twelve month high of €62.42 ($66.40).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

