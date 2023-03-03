Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €44.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAS. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €48.33 ($51.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 1-year high of €66.15 ($70.37). The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.97.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

