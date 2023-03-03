Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $73.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BECN. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.57.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $65.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

