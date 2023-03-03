Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $76.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BECN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.57.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $65.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at $843,735,262.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

