Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BECN. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN stock opened at $65.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,983,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,973,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,583,000 after buying an additional 160,181 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,433,000 after buying an additional 1,270,771 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,794,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,213,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

