Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut Beyond Meat from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus cut Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.02. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $53.47.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 87.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $217,698.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $6,875,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 194,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

