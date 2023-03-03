BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Robert Millner Buys 11,975 Shares

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Rating) insider Robert Millner bought 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.78 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,315.50 ($14,402.36).

BKI Investment Stock Performance

Get BKI Investment alerts:

BKI Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from BKI Investment’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. BKI Investment’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

About BKI Investment

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for BKI Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKI Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.