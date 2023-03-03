Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $101.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Block from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Block stock opened at $78.04 on Monday. Block has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.15, a PEG ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $17,532,598. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

