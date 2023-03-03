BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$54.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.38.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$48.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.54. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$39.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.99. The company has a market cap of C$8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.00, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

