Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$64.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOWFF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $43.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.37.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

