Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BEI.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$64.93.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Boardwalk REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$59.13 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$41.12 and a 12 month high of C$61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.60.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.