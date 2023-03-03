Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider Damian Banks Acquires 1,400,000 Shares

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Rating) insider Damian Banks purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$203,000.00 ($137,162.16).

Boom Logistics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05.

Get Boom Logistics alerts:

About Boom Logistics

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions and labour services to mining and resources, infrastructure and construction, wind, energy, and utilities, industrial maintenance, and telecommunications sectors in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire. It offers mobile and crawler cranes for wet and dry hire with short or long term hire facilities; travel towers and access equipment, and associated services.

Receive News & Ratings for Boom Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boom Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.