Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CAO Jonathan Monson Sells 5,000 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $47.25 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,605,000 after buying an additional 549,599 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after buying an additional 793,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

