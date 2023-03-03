Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CBRE Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $65.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $11,191,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,637,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $11,191,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,637,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 776,270 shares of company stock worth $48,768,216. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,250,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

