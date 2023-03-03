BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 650 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.84) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BP.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 740 ($8.93) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 550 ($6.64) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.64) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.60) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.45) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.12) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 170.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 187 ($2.26).

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

