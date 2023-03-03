Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) Insider Alex Rovira Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR – Get Rating) insider Alex Rovira bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($12,162.16).

Alex Rovira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Alex Rovira acquired 1,500,000 shares of Brightstar Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,270.27).

On Wednesday, January 18th, Alex Rovira bought 1,021,073 shares of Brightstar Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,505.75 ($16,557.94).

Brightstar Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.84.

Brightstar Resources Company Profile

Brightstar Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Alpha Deposit, Beta, and Cork Tree Well (Delta) Deposit located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Stone Resources Australia Limited and changed its name to Brightstar Resources Limited in December 2020.

