Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Target Price at $727.43

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $727.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total value of $402,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total value of $402,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $687.52 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $710.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.27.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.