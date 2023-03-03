Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Target Price at $727.43

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $727.43.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total value of $402,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total value of $402,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $687.52 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $710.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.27.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
Further Reading
