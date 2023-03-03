Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Target Price at $41.67

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.96. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after purchasing an additional 140,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,409,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after acquiring an additional 160,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 41,501 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

