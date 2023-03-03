BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$138.08.

DOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$143.00 target price on shares of BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

BRP Stock Down 0.7 %

DOO stock opened at C$117.07 on Friday. BRP has a 52 week low of C$73.74 and a 52 week high of C$120.51. The company has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$111.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$99.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$1.29. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BRP will post 13.6821346 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.40%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

