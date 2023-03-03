BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Insider Stefan Kurt Schnopp Acquires 50,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) insider Stefan Kurt Schnopp purchased 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,228 shares in the company, valued at $54,114. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

BFI stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

