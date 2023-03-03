Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.94.
Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE BURL opened at $212.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.13 and a 200-day moving average of $175.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
