Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.94.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE BURL opened at $212.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.13 and a 200-day moving average of $175.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.