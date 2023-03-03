Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 70,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $31.90.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. Cadence Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Stories

